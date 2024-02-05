News & Insights

Autodesk Agrees To Acquire PIX Of X2X, Terms Undisclosed

February 05, 2024 — 10:04 am EST

(RTTNews) - Software provider Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK), Monday announced that it agreed to acquire PIX, a part of X2X, LLC., an entertainment technology company. The terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

Post-acquisition, the company expects PIX, a production management system, to deliver customer-driven outcomes along with an efficient production process.

The company also stated that the acquisition would support its vision to connect pre and post-production data for the customers via Flow, a media and entertainment industry cloud on Autodesk's Design and Make platform.

The acquisition is expected to close in early 2025.

Currently, Autodesk's stock is moving down 0.56 percent, to $255.01 on the Nasdaq.

