Autodesk (ADSK) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Autodesk ADSK is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 26.

The company anticipates revenues between $1.145 billion and $1.16 billion for the fiscal first quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.15 billion, suggesting growth of 16.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Autodesk projects non-GAAP earnings in the range of $1.30-$1.36 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same stands at $1.33 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 29.1%.

Autodesk’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.5%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up before the announcement.

Factors to Consider

The accelerated digital transformation taking place across all industries is driving demand for Autodesk’s cloud solutions. The company’s fiscal first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from solid growth in subscription revenues amid accelerated migration to the cloud by customers.

A solid uptick in the maintenance-to-subscription program, continued momentum in the new customer billings and steady renewals are expected to have acted as tailwinds. The robust adoption of the AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT product family is expected to have favored ADSK’s top line.

The company is likely to have gained from the robust performance of the Enterprise Business Agreements program. This is anticipated to have boosted Autodesk’s remaining performance obligation growth rates in the quarter to be reported.

The Autodesk Construction Cloud solution has been witnessing steady traction with owners, general contractors and subcontractors across the construction industry, which is anticipated to have favored the top line. In September 2021, Autodesk announced that more than 350,000 worldwide projects are leveraging Autodesk Construction Cloud to create highly-competent preconstruction workflows.

Gains from Autodesk Build, a field management solution launched in February 2021, and part of Autodesk Construction Cloud may have contributed to the to-be-reported quarter's top line.

Incremental gains from the uptake of BuildingConnected, a construction management offering that centralizes and streamlines the bidding process as well as comprises the Autodesk Construction Cloud builders network, is likely to get reflected in the first-quarter top line.

Synergies from the buyout of Innovyze, a leader in water infrastructure software, augur well. The buyout is likely to have strengthened Autodesk’s position in the end-to-end water infrastructure solutions space.

On its third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings conference call, Autodesk stated that it intends to optimize facility costs by reducing its worldwide real estate footprint by 20% and focus more on the transformation to a hybrid workforce. This strategy aims at improving the company’s capital deployment to accelerate growth.

However, headwinds from supply-chain disruptions and eventual inflationary pressures, pandemic dynamics, labor shortage and country-specific challenges like that of Architecture, Engineering and Construction product margins in China might have impacted Autodesk’s first-quarter performance.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Autodesk this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

ADSK currently carries a Zacks Rank of #3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

