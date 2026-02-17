Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Autodesk (ADSK) ended the recent trading session at $225.32, demonstrating a -2.55% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.1% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the design software company had lost 12.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.05%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.

The upcoming earnings release of Autodesk will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 26, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Autodesk to post earnings of $2.63 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.85%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.91 billion, up 16.52% from the year-ago period.

ADSK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.21 per share and revenue of $7.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.54% and +16.76%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Autodesk. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower within the past month. At present, Autodesk boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Autodesk currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.15. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.23.

Investors should also note that ADSK has a PEG ratio of 1.18 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.14 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

