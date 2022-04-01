Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Autodesk (ADSK) closed at $213.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.61% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the design software company had gained 2.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.75%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Autodesk as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.33, up 29.13% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.15 billion, up 16.38% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.73 per share and revenue of $5.06 billion, which would represent changes of +32.74% and +15.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Autodesk. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.7% lower within the past month. Autodesk is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Autodesk has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.87 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.12, which means Autodesk is trading at a premium to the group.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ADSK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

