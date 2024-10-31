Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Moves -1.74%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Autodesk (ADSK) closed at $283.80, marking a -1.74% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.86%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.9%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.76%.

Coming into today, shares of the design software company had gained 6.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.02%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.01%.

The upcoming earnings release of Autodesk will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.11, up 1.93% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.56 billion, up 10.51% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $8.24 per share and a revenue of $6.11 billion, signifying shifts of +8.42% and +11.07%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Autodesk. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Autodesk presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Autodesk is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 35.04. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.18.

We can additionally observe that ADSK currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.55. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.58 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 90, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

