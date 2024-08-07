Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Moves -0.71%: What You Should Know

Autodesk (ADSK) closed at $232.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.71% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the design software company had lost 3.99% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 12.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.85% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Autodesk in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 29, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2, indicating a 4.71% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.48 billion, indicating a 10.2% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $8.11 per share and revenue of $6.04 billion, indicating changes of +6.71% and +9.96%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Autodesk. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Autodesk possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Autodesk has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.88 right now. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.88.

One should further note that ADSK currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.14. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.21 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, positioning it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.