Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Autodesk (ADSK) closed at $213.95, marking a -0.31% move from the previous day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.44%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.18%.

The the stock of design software company has fallen by 13.44% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.22%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Autodesk in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Autodesk is projected to report earnings of $1.75 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.9%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.39 billion, up 9.7% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.01 per share and a revenue of $6.04 billion, representing changes of +5.39% and +9.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Autodesk. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Autodesk presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Autodesk is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.8. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.77, which means Autodesk is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, ADSK's PEG ratio is currently 1.98. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Computer - Software industry stood at 2.38 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 93, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.