Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

Autodesk (ADSK) closed at $226.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the design software company had lost 12.34% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Autodesk as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 24, 2022. On that day, Autodesk is projected to report earnings of $1.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 21.19%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.19 billion, up 14.81% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Autodesk. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Autodesk is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Autodesk's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 32.62. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.01.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

