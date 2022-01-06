Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know

Autodesk (ADSK) closed at $264.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.08% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the design software company had lost 4.33% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.67% in that time.

Autodesk will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Autodesk is projected to report earnings of $1.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 21.19%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.19 billion, up 14.8% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.01 per share and revenue of $4.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of +23.7% and +15.23%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Autodesk. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Autodesk is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Autodesk's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 52.8. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 40.6.

Also, we should mention that ADSK has a PEG ratio of 1.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

