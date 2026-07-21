Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Autodesk (ADSK) closed at $211.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.05% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.89%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.74%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.29%.

The design software company's shares have seen an increase of 16.02% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.63%.

The upcoming earnings release of Autodesk will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.12, reflecting a 19.08% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.01 billion, up 13.96% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.58 per share and a revenue of $8.19 billion, representing changes of +20.61% and +13.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Autodesk should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. Autodesk is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Autodesk is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.32. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.97.

Meanwhile, ADSK's PEG ratio is currently 1.03. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.1 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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