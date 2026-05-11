Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Autodesk (ADSK) was down 3.45% at $236.07. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the design software company had gained 11.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 19.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 9.13%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Autodesk in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 28, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.84, reflecting a 24.02% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.89 billion, up 16.02% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.38 per share and revenue of $8.15 billion, which would represent changes of +18.7% and +13.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Autodesk. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Autodesk is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Autodesk's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.75. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.26.

We can additionally observe that ADSK currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.22. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.07 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 79, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.