Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Autodesk (ADSK) closed the most recent trading day at $240.19, moving -1.41% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.09%.

The design software company's shares have seen a decrease of 1.59% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Autodesk in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 28, 2026. On that day, Autodesk is projected to report earnings of $2.84 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 24.02%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.89 billion, indicating a 16.02% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.38 per share and revenue of $8.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.7% and +13.04%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Autodesk should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Autodesk holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Autodesk is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.68. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.22, which means Autodesk is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, ADSK's PEG ratio is currently 1.19. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.03 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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