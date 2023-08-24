Autodesk (ADSK) Soars 5% on Q2 Earnings Beat, Raised Guidance

Autodesk ADSK shares gained 5.5% during Wednesday’s extended trading session after the company reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter and raised guidance for the full fiscal 2024.

Autodesk reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 non-GAAP earnings of $1.91 per share, way higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 per share. The bottom line improved 15.8% year over year.

The company reported revenues of $1.35 billion, which also surpassed the consensus mark of $1.32 billion. The figure grew 9% year over year on a reported basis and 12% on a constant-currency basis. The upside was driven by resilient subscription renewal rates, new business growth and a strong competitive performance.

Autodesk, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Autodesk, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Autodesk, Inc. Quote

Top-Line Details

Autodesk’s subscription revenues (94.4% of the total revenues) increased 9% year over year (up 13% on a constant-currency basis) to $1.27 billion. Maintenance revenues (1.1% of the total revenues) declined to $14 million compared with $17 million in the year-ago quarter. Other revenues (4.5% of the total revenues) increased slightly to $61 million from $60 million in the year-ago quarter.

Our estimate for subscription, maintenance and other revenues were pegged at $1.23 billion, $15.7 million and $74 million, respectively.

Recurring revenues contributed 98% to Autodesk’s second-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues. The net revenue retention rate was within the company’s 100-110% targeted range.

Region-wise, revenues from the Americas (43.8% of revenues) increased 14% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $589 million. Revenues from the EMEA, which accounted for 37.6% of revenues, climbed 7% to $506 million. Revenues from the Asia-Pacific (18.6% of revenues) remained flat at $250 million.

Billings of $1.1 billion declined 8% year over year in the reported quarter.

Product Top-Line Details

Autodesk offers primarily four product families — Architecture, Engineering and Construction (“AEC”), AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT, Manufacturing (“MFG”), and Media and Entertainment (M&E).

AEC (46.6% of revenues) revenues increased 11% year over year to $627 million. AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT (27.1% of revenues) revenues rose 6% to $364 million. MFG (19 % of revenues) revenues increased 6% to $256 million. M&E (7.3% of revenues) revenues climbed 13% to $98 million.

Our model estimate for AEC, AutoCAD and AutoCAD, MFG and M&E second-quarter revenues were pegged at $587.7 million, $369.7 million, $264.4 million and $77.8 million, respectively.

Operating Results

The company’s gross profit increased to $1.22 billion from $1.12 billion in the year-ago quarter. The gross profit margin expanded 20 basis points to 90.6%.

Autodesk reported a non-GAAP operating income of $489 million, up 10.1% year over year. The non-GAAP operating margin remained flat at 36%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jul 31, 2023, Autodesk had cash and cash equivalents (including marketable securities) of $2.07 billion compared with $2.13 billion as of Apr 30, 2023.

Deferred revenues increased 14% year over year to $4.23 billion. Unbilled deferred revenues at the end of the fiscal second quarter were $991 million, up from $904 million in the previous quarter.

The total remaining performance obligation (RPO) of $5.22 billion and the current RPO of $3.51 billion increased 11% and 12%, respectively. Our estimate for total RPO was pegged at $4.95 billion.

Cash flow from operating activities was $135 million, while free cash flow was $128 million in the reported quarter. In the first half of fiscal 2024, the company generated operating and free cash flows of $858 million and 842 million, respectively.

Raised Fiscal 2024 Guidance

Buoyed by the stronger-than-expected second-quarter performance, Autodesk raised its guidance for fiscal 2024. The company now projects fiscal 2024 revenues between $5,405 million and $5,455 million, up from the previous guidance range of $5,355-5,455 million, indicating 8-9% growth. Billings are now estimated in the $5,075-$5,175 million range instead of the $5,025-$5,175 million band projected earlier.

Non-GAAP earnings per share are now expected between $7.30 and $7.49, up from the earlier guidance range of $7.07-$7.41. Free cash flow is now anticipated in the $1,170-$1,250 million range instead of the $1,150-$1,250 billion band forecast previously. However, ADSK still expects the non-GAAP operating margin to be flat year over year.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, Autodesk expects revenues between $1,380 million and $1,395 million. Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated in the range of $1.97-$2.03 per share.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Autodesk carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of ADSK have risen 9.4% year to date (YTD).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are Palo Alto Networks PANW, Manhattan Associates MANH and Salesforce CRM. Palo Alto Networks and Manhattan Associates each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Salesforce carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Palo Alto Networks' first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to $1.11 per share in the past seven days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have increased by a couple of cents to $4.97 per share in the past seven days.

Palo Alto Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 22.2%. Shares of PANW have surged 69.7% YTD.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Manhattan Associates’ third-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised 5 cents northward to 77 cents per share in the past 30 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved 22 cents upward to $3.09 per share in the past 30 days.

Manhattan Associates’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 31.6%. Shares of MANH have rallied 60.1% YTD.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Salesforce's second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has remained unchanged at $1.90 per share in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have remained unchanged at $7.44 per share in the past 60 days.

Salesforce's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 15.5%. Shares of CRM have surged 59.2% YTD.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.