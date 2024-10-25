Autodesk (ADSK) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Autodesk (ADSK) ending at $286.04, denoting a +0.09% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.61%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.56%.

Coming into today, shares of the design software company had gained 4.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.39%.

The upcoming earnings release of Autodesk will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.11, indicating a 1.93% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.56 billion, indicating a 10.51% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.24 per share and a revenue of $6.11 billion, representing changes of +8.42% and +11.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Autodesk. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.08% increase. Right now, Autodesk possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Autodesk currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.67. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.39, which means Autodesk is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that ADSK has a PEG ratio of 2.52. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Computer - Software industry stood at 2.44 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

