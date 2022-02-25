Autodesk (ADSK) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Autodesk ADSK reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $1.50 per share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43 per share by 4.9%. The bottom line improved 27.1% year over year.

The company reported revenues of $1.21 billion, surpassing the consensus mark of $1.19 billion. The figure grew 17% year over year. At constant currency, revenues were up 15%. The upside was driven by new product subscriptions and higher renewal rates.

Top-Line Details

Autodesk’s subscription revenues (92.5% of total revenues) increased 18% year over year (up 16% on a constant currency basis) to $1.12 billion. However, maintenance revenues (1.9% of total revenues) slumped 25% year over year (down 28% on a constant currency basis) to $23 million. Other revenues (5.6% of total revenues) increased 14.8% to $67.4 million in the reported quarter.

Recurring revenues contributed 94% to Autodesk’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues. Net revenue retention rate was within the 100-110% range.

Region-wise, revenues from the Americas (40.3% of revenues) increased 18% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $488.7 million. Revenues from Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), which accounted for 39.2% of revenues, increased 16% to $474.5 million. Revenues from Asia-Pacific (20.5% of revenues) rallied 16% to $248.4 million.

Billings of $1.66 billion increased 13% year over year in the reported quarter.

Autodesk, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Autodesk, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Autodesk, Inc. Quote

Products Top-Line Details

Autodesk offers primarily four product families — Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC), AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT, Manufacturing (MFG) and Media and Entertainment (M&E).

AEC (43.5% of revenues) revenues increased 17% year over year to $527.5 million. AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT (28.5% of revenues) revenues rose 20% to $345.1 million. MFG (20.3% of revenues) revenues increased 4% to $246 million.

M&E (6.8% of revenues) surged 38% to $82.4 million, while other revenues (0.9% of revenues) increased 39% to $10.6 million.

Operating Results

Autodesk reported a non-GAAP operating income of $422 million, up 34% year over year.

Non-GAAP operating margin expanded 500 bps from the year-ago quarter’s levels to 35%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jan 31, 2022, Autodesk had cash and cash equivalents (including marketable securities) of $1.76 billion compared with $1.79 billion as of Oct 31, 2021.

Deferred revenues increased 13% to $3.79 billion. Unbilled deferred revenues at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter were $949.2 million, up 7.8% year over year.

Total remaining performance obligation (RPO) of $4.74 billion and current RPO of $3.14 billion increased 12% and 15%, respectively.

Cash flow from operating activities was $723 million, while free cash flow was $716 million in the reported quarter. During the full fiscal 2022, cash flow from operating activities was $1.53 billion, and free cash flow was $1.48 billion.

In the quarter under review, the company repurchased 2.3 million shares for $613 million at an average price of approximately $267 per share.

Full-Year Highlights

For full-year 2022, Autodesk reported revenues of $4.39 billion, indicating a surge of 16% year over year (up 14% on a constant currency basis).

The company reported non-GAAP earnings of $5.07 per share, witnessing an increase of 25.2%.

Non-GAAP operating income was $1.4 billion compared with fiscal 2021’s $1.11 billion. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded 300 bps to 32%.

Billings of $4.82 billion increased 16% year over year in fiscal 2022.

Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal 2023, Autodesk expects revenues between $1.145 billion and $1.160 billion. Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated to be $1.30-$1.36 per share.

For fiscal 2023, Autodesk expects revenues between $5.020 billion and $5.120 billion, indicating growth of 14-17% year over year. Non-GAAP earnings are expected between $6.46 and $6.83 per share.

Billings are estimated to be $5.875-$6.025 billion, suggesting an increase of 22-25% year over year.

The company expects a non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 37% in fiscal 2023. Free cash flow is projected to be $2.130-$2.210 billion.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Autodesk currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader computer and technology sector include the iPhone maker Apple AAPL and Axcelis Technologies ACLS, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Analog Devices ADI carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Apple’s second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 3.6% to $1.43 per share over the past 30 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by 5.9% to $6.15 per share in the past 30 days.

Apple’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 20.3%. AAPL stock has appreciated 34.5% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Axcelis’ first-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 2 cents to 89 cents per share over the past 30 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by 10.8% to $3.99 per share in the past 30 days.

Axcelis’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 30.3%. Shares of ACLS have rallied 85.3% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Analog Devices’ second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 7 cents to $2.08 per share over the past seven days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by 27 cents to $8.32 per share in the past seven days.

Analog Devices’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 6%. Shares of ADI have gained 4% in the past year.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.