Autodesk (ADSK) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Autodesk ADSK reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 non-GAAP earnings of 78 cents per share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.9%. Moreover, the figure was much better than earnings of 29 cents posted in the year-ago quarter.



The earnings figure also surpassed management’s non-GAAP earnings guidance of 70-74 cents per share.



Revenues of $842.7 million comfortably surpassed the consensus mark of $824 million and grew 27.5% year over year. At constant currency (cc), revenues were up 28%. Acquisitions contributed 4% to revenue growth.



The figure beat the management’s guided range of $820-$830 million.



Recurring revenues represented 96% of Autodesk’s third-quarter fiscal 2020 revenues, flat year over year.



Top-Line Details



Subscription revenues (84.8% of revenues) soared 48.6% year over year to $715 million. However, maintenance revenues (10.8% of revenues) slumped 39.2% to $91.2 million.



Revenues were also positively impacted by a 23.7% year-over-year increase in other revenues (4.3% of revenues), which totaled $36.5 million in the reported quarter.



Geographically, revenues from the Americas (41.5% of revenues) increased 30.1% from the year-ago quarter to $349.3 million. Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) revenues (39.1% of revenues) increased 23.7% to $329.6 million. Revenues from Asia-Pacific (19.4% of revenues) grew 30.1% to $163.8 million.



Autodesk’s top line improved slightly in the United Kingdom and central Europe. The commercial business in China continued to perform well despite a slowdown in state owned enterprises.



Billings of $1.01 billion surged 55% year over year in the reported quarter.



Product-Wise Top-Line Details



Autodesk offers primarily four product families, Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC), AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT, Manufacturing (MFG), and Media and Entertainment (M&E).



AEC (42.5% of revenues) revenues surged 35.7% year over year to $358 million. AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT (29.1% of revenues) revenues rose 28.8% to $245.4 million. MFG (21.6% of revenues) revenues increased 15% to $182.2 million. M&E (6% of revenues) grew 16.1% to $50.6 million. Moreover, other revenues (0.8% of revenues) jumped 47.7% to $6.5 million.



Annualized Recurring Revenues in Detail



Annualized Recurring Revenues (ARR) were $3.22 billion, up 28% year over year. Acquisitions (completed over the trailing 12 months) contributed $113 million to ARR. Notably, BIM 360 ARR growth accelerated in the reported quarter.



Subscription plan ARR of $2.86 billion surged 49% (50% at cc). The figure includes $597 million related to the maintenance-to-subscription (M2S) program.



M2S conversion rate increased to an all-time high of 40%. The growth in conversion rate was primarily due to 20% increase in maintenance renewal prices, making it more cost effective for customers to shift subscription based pricing.



However, maintenance plan ARR of $365 million declined 39% (40% at cc) from the year-ago quarter.



Core ARR rose 23% year over year to $2.99 billion. Cloud ARR skyrocketed 164% to $232 million, driven by strong performance in construction. Organic Cloud ARR, which primarily comprises BIM 360 and Fusion 360, soared 35%.



Net revenue retention rate was within the fiscal 2019 range of 110-120%.



Autodesk also signed 19 license compliance deals worth more than $500K. Three of these deals were worth more than $1 million. This reflected that the company is successfully monetizing its non-paying user base.



Operating Results



Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 180 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter to 92.2%.



Research & development, marketing & sales and general & administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues declined 290 bps, 620 bps and 190 bps year over year, respectively.



As a result, non-GAAP operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues, declined to 65.4% from 76.4% reported in the year-ago quarter.



The lower operating expenses reflected disciplined cost management in the reported quarter.



Autodesk reported non-GAAP operating income of $225.3 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure of $92.2 million.



Key Q3 Details



During the quarter, the company announced Autodesk Construction Cloud.



Moreover, Autodesk announced a partnership with ANSYS, which allows its customers to use simulation solutions of the latter while running generative design workflows in Fusion 360.



The company also launched design-through-make electronics workflow in Fusion 360 to take advantage of the expanding market for smart products.



Balance Sheet & Cash Flow



As of Oct 31, 2019, Autodesk had cash and cash equivalents (including marketable securities) of $1.02 billion compared with $991.3 million as of Jul 31, 2019.



Deferred revenues increased 35% to $2.42 billion. Unbilled deferred revenues at the end of the third quarter were $549 million.



Remaining performance obligations (RPO) totaled $2.97 billion, up 32%. Current RPO totaled $2.05 billion, up 23%.



During the third quarter, Autodesk paid down another $100 million on the term loan associated with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 acquisitions.



Moreover, the company repurchased shares worth $124 million. Year to date, Autodesk has repurchased 1.7 million shares for $264 million.



Cash flow from operating activities was $276 million, compared with $219 million posted in the previous quarter. Free cash flow was $267 million, compared with the previous quarter’s figure of $205 million.



Guidance



For fourth-quarter fiscal 2020, Autodesk expects revenues between $880 million and $895 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $896.9 million, indicating growth of 21.7% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated to be 86-91 cents per share. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 92 cents, indicating 100% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



For fiscal 2020, Autodesk expects revenues between $3.26 billion and $3.27 billion, indicating growth of 27% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.25 billion.



Billings are projected to be $4.05-$4.09 billion, implying growth of 50-51% year over year.



Total ARR is expected between $3.405 billion and $3.445 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 24-25%.



Non-GAAP spend is expected to increase roughly 9%.



Non-GAAP earnings are expected between $2.74 and $2.79 per share. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $2.75 per share.



Autodesk expects to retire remaining term loan ($150 million) associated with fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 acquisitions by end of fiscal 2020.



Free cash flow is expected between $1.30 billion and $1.34 billion.



Moreover, long-term deferred revenues are expected in the mid-20% range of total deferred revenues at the end of fiscal 2020.



For fiscal 2021, Autodesk expects revenue and free cash flow growth in the low 20% range.



