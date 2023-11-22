Autodesk (ADSK) Q3 Earnings and Sales Surpass Expectations

Autodesk ADSK reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 non-GAAP earnings of $2.07 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.02% and improved 21.8% year over year.



The company reported revenues of $1.41 billion, which beat the consensus mark by 1.89%. The figure grew 10.5% year over year. The upside was driven by steady subscription renewal rates, new business growth and strong competitive performance.

Autodesk, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Autodesk, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Autodesk, Inc. Quote

Top-Line Details

Autodesk’s subscription revenues (92.9% of total revenues) increased 10.6% year over year to $1.31 billion. Maintenance revenues (0.8% of total revenues) declined to $12 million compared with $16 million in the year-ago quarter. Other revenues (6.2% of total revenues) increased 15.8% to $88 million in the reported quarter.



Recurring revenues contributed 98% to Autodesk’s third-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues. The net revenue retention rate was within the company’s 100-110% targeted range.



Region-wise, revenues from the Americas (45.3% of revenues) increased 18.3% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $640 million. Revenues from the EMEA, which accounted for 36.5% of revenues, climbed 8.4% to $516 million. Revenues from the Asia-Pacific (18.2% of revenues) declined 1.9% to $258 million.



Billings of $1.2 billion decreased 11% year over year in the reported quarter.

Product Top-Line Details

Autodesk offers primarily four product families — Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC), AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT, Manufacturing (MFG) and Media and Entertainment (M&E).

AEC (47.7% of revenues) revenues increased 17.4% year over year to $675 million. AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT (26.3% of revenues) revenues rose 5.1% to $372 million. MFG (19% of revenues) revenues increased 5.9% to $269 million. M&E (5.2% of revenues) revenues declined 6.4% to $73 million.

Operating Results

Autodesk reported a non-GAAP operating income of $547 million, up 17.6% year over year.



The non-GAAP operating margin expanded 240 basis points from the year-ago quarter’s levels to 38.7%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Oct 31, 2023, Autodesk had cash and cash equivalents (including marketable securities) of $1.95 billion compared with $2.07 billion as of Jan 31, 2023.



Deferred revenues increased 6% to $4.02 billion. Unbilled deferred revenues were $1.22 billion, representing an increase of $322 million from the year-ago quarter. Remaining performance obligations (RPO) increased 12% to $5.24 billion. Current RPO increased 12% to $3.52 billion.



Cash flow from operating activities was $18 million, representing a decrease of $451 million from the year-ago quarter. Free cash flow was $13 million, representing a decrease of $447 million from the year-ago quarter.

Fiscal 2024 Guidance

Autodesk projects fiscal 2024 revenues between $5,450 billion and $5,465 billion, indicating approximately 9% growth. Billings are estimated in the $5,075-$5,175 billion band, down in the range of 12-11% year over year.



Non-GAAP earnings are expected between $7.43 per share and $7.49 per share. ADSK expects non-GAAP operating margin to be flat year over year.



Free cash flow is anticipated in the $1,200-$1,260 million band.



For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, Autodesk expects revenues between $1,422 billion and $1,437 billion. Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated in the range of $1.91-$1.97 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.