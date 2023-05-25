Autodesk (ADSK) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Autodesk (ADSK) reported $1.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.5%. EPS of $1.55 for the same period compares to $1.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.55, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Autodesk performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Billings : $1.17 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.09 billion.

: $1.17 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.09 billion. Net Revenue- Other : $62 million versus $66 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.6% change.

: $62 million versus $66 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.6% change. Net Revenue- Total subscription and maintenance revenue : $1.21 billion versus $1.20 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9% change.

: $1.21 billion versus $1.20 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9% change. Net Revenue- Subscription : $1.19 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%.

: $1.19 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%. Net Revenue- Maintenance : $14 million compared to the $12.51 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.2% year over year.

: $14 million compared to the $12.51 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.2% year over year. Net Revenue by Product Type- Other : $21 million versus $55.03 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $21 million versus $55.03 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net revenue by product family- Other : $21 million versus $12.02 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $21 million versus $12.02 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net revenue by product family- AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT : $349 million compared to the $376.19 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $349 million compared to the $376.19 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net revenue by product family- M&E (Media and Entertainment) : $71 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $58.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%.

: $71 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $58.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%. Net revenue by product family- MFG (Manufacturing) : $246 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $239.80 million.

: $246 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $239.80 million. Net revenue by product family- AEC (Architecture, Engineering and Construction) : $582 million versus $578.60 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $582 million versus $578.60 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Revenue by Product Type- Make: $121 million versus $122.40 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Autodesk have returned +3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

