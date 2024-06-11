Autodesk (ADSK) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended April 2024, Autodesk (ADSK) reported revenue of $1.42 billion, up 11.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.87, compared to $1.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.4 billion, representing a surprise of +1.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.06%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.78.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Autodesk performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Billings : $1.11 billion versus $1.26 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $1.11 billion versus $1.26 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Net Revenue- Total subscription and maintenance revenue : $1.34 billion versus $1.33 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.1% change.

: $1.34 billion versus $1.33 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.1% change. Net Revenue- Subscription : $1.33 billion versus $1.32 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.5% change.

: $1.33 billion versus $1.32 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.5% change. Net Revenue- Other : $76 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $66.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.6%.

: $76 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $66.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.6%. Net Revenue- Maintenance : $11 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $12.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.4%.

: $11 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $12.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.4%. Net revenue by product family- M&E (Media and Entertainment): $71 million compared to the $72.63 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

Shares of Autodesk have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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