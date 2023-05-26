Autodesk (ADSK) Q1 Earnings and Sales Meet Expectations

Autodesk ADSK reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 non-GAAP earnings of $1.55 per share, which was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line improved 8.4% year over year.

The company reported revenues of $1.27 billion, which also matched the consensus mark. The figure grew 8% year over year. On a constant-currency basis, revenues were up 12%. The upside was driven by resilient subscription renewal rates, new business growth and strong competitive performance.

Top-Line Details

Autodesk’s subscription revenues (94% of total revenues) increased 10% year over year (up 13% on a constant-currency basis) to $1.19 billion. Maintenance revenues (1.1% of total revenues) declined to $14 million compared with $18 million in the year-ago quarter. Other revenues (4.9% of total revenues) fell 1.6% to $62 million in the reported quarter.

Recurring revenues contributed 98% to Autodesk’s first-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues. The net revenue retention rate was within the company’s 100-110% targeted range.

Region-wise, revenues from the Americas (43.6% of revenues) increased 14% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $553 million. Revenues from the EMEA, which accounted for 37.4% of revenues, climbed 6% to $474 million. Revenues from the Asia-Pacific (19.1% of revenues) rallied 2% to $242 million.

Billings of $1.17 billion advanced 4% year over year in the reported quarter.

Product Top-Line Details

Autodesk offers primarily four product families — Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC), AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT, Manufacturing (MFG) and Media and Entertainment (M&E).

AEC (45.9% of revenues) revenues increased 8% year over year to $582 million. AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT (27.5% of revenues) revenues rose 7% to $349 million. MFG (19.4% of revenues) revenues increased 9% to $246 million. M&E (5.6% of revenues) revenues climbed 4% to $71 million.

Operating Results

Autodesk reported a non-GAAP operating income of $404 million, up 1.8% year over year.

The non-GAAP operating margin contracted 200 basis points from the year-ago quarter’s levels to 32%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Apr 30, 2023, Autodesk had cash and cash equivalents (including marketable securities) of $2.13 billion compared with $2.07 billion as of Jan 31, 2023.

Deferred revenues increased 20% year over year to $4.48 billion. Unbilled deferred revenues at the end of the fiscal first quarter were $904 million, down from $1.04 billion in the previous quarter.

The total remaining performance obligation (RPO) of $5.39 billion and the current RPO of $3.51 billion increased 15% and 12%, respectively.

Cash flow from operating activities was $723 million, while free cash flow was $714 million in the reported quarter.

Fiscal 2024 Guidance

Autodesk projects fiscal 2024 revenues between $5,355 billion and $5,455 billion, indicating 7-9% growth. Billings are estimated in the $5,025-$5,175 billion band, down in the range of 13-11% year over year.

Non-GAAP earnings are expected between $7.07 per share and $7.41 per share. ADSK expects non-GAAP operating margin to be flat year over year.

Free cash flow is anticipated in the $1,150-$1,250 billion band.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, Autodesk expects revenues between $1,315 billion and $1,325 billion. Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated in the range of $1.70-$1.74 per share.

