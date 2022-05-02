Autodesk (ADSK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Autodesk (ADSK) closed the most recent trading day at $192.90, moving +1.91% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the design software company had lost 11.15% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 16.16% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 10.81% in that time.

Autodesk will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.33, up 29.13% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.15 billion, up 16.38% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.73 per share and revenue of $5.06 billion, which would represent changes of +32.74% and +15.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Autodesk. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Autodesk is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Autodesk has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.14 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.65.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

