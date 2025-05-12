Autodesk (ADSK) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Autodesk (ADSK) reached $293.20, with a +1.99% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 2.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 4.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the design software company had gained 11.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.78%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Autodesk in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 22, 2025. On that day, Autodesk is projected to report earnings of $2.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.44%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.61 billion, up 13.39% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.48 per share and revenue of $6.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.92% and +12.84%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Autodesk. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.5% lower. Autodesk is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Autodesk's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 30.32. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.5.

It is also worth noting that ADSK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.96. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.23.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

