Autodesk (ADSK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Autodesk (ADSK) was up +1.19% at $240.03. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.49%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.83%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the design software company had gained 11.69% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.52%.

The upcoming earnings release of Autodesk will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 27, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.12, indicating a 19.08% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.01 billion, showing a 13.96% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $12.58 per share and a revenue of $8.19 billion, demonstrating changes of +20.61% and +18.9%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Autodesk. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Autodesk is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Autodesk is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.86. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.72, so one might conclude that Autodesk is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that ADSK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.12. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. ADSK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.2 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, placing it within the top 44% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.