Autodesk (ADSK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Autodesk (ADSK) closed at $186.41 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.05% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the design software company had lost 6.39% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 13.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.03% in that time.

Autodesk will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Autodesk to post earnings of $1.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 29.13%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.15 billion, up 16.38% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.73 per share and revenue of $5.06 billion, which would represent changes of +32.74% and +15.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Autodesk. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Autodesk is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Autodesk is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.7. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.38.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ADSK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

