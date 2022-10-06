Autodesk (ADSK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Autodesk (ADSK) closed the most recent trading day at $205.87, moving +0.66% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the design software company had lost 0.81% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Autodesk as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Autodesk to post earnings of $1.70 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.28 billion, up 13.84% from the prior-year quarter.

ADSK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.60 per share and revenue of $5.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +30.18% and +14.26%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Autodesk. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.06% lower. Autodesk currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Autodesk currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.01. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.32, which means Autodesk is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that ADSK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.05 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.