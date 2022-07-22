Autodesk (ADSK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Autodesk (ADSK) closed at $195.95, marking a -1.58% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the design software company had gained 8.55% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 12.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.31% in that time.

Autodesk will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Autodesk to post earnings of $1.56 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28.93%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.22 billion, up 15.36% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.51 per share and revenue of $5 billion, which would represent changes of +28.4% and +14.02%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Autodesk. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Autodesk is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Autodesk has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.59 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.24.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

