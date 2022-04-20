Autodesk (ADSK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Autodesk (ADSK) closed at $201.92, marking a -0.92% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the design software company had lost 5.94% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Autodesk as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Autodesk to post earnings of $1.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 29.13%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.15 billion, up 16.38% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.73 per share and revenue of $5.06 billion, which would represent changes of +32.74% and +15.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Autodesk. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Autodesk is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Autodesk is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 30.3. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.76.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ADSK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

