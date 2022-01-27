Autodesk (ADSK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Autodesk (ADSK) closed at $228.66, marking a -1.98% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the design software company had lost 17.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 13.86%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.87%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Autodesk as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Autodesk is projected to report earnings of $1.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 21.19%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.19 billion, up 14.81% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.01 per share and revenue of $4.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of +23.7% and +15.23%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Autodesk. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. Autodesk currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Autodesk currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 46.6. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.97.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.