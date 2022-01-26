Autodesk (ADSK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Autodesk (ADSK) closed at $233.28 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.21% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the design software company had lost 17.33% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 14.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.66% in that time.

Autodesk will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Autodesk to post earnings of $1.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 21.19%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.19 billion, up 14.81% from the year-ago period.

ADSK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.01 per share and revenue of $4.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.7% and +15.23%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Autodesk. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% lower. Autodesk currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Autodesk has a Forward P/E ratio of 46.7 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.57.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

