Autodesk (ADSK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Autodesk (ADSK) closed the most recent trading day at $262.32, moving -0.68% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the design software company had lost 1.33% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.8% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.36% in that time.

Autodesk will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Autodesk to post earnings of $1.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 21.19%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.19 billion, up 14.8% from the year-ago period.

ADSK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.01 per share and revenue of $4.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.7% and +15.23%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Autodesk. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Autodesk is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Autodesk has a Forward P/E ratio of 52.76 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 40.92, so we one might conclude that Autodesk is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that ADSK has a PEG ratio of 1.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.85 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

