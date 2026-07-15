Autodesk (ADSK) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Autodesk (ADSK) closed at $208.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.49% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.62%.

The design software company's shares have seen an increase of 2.25% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Autodesk in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.12, up 19.08% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.01 billion, reflecting a 13.96% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

ADSK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.58 per share and revenue of $8.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.61% and +13.65%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Autodesk. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.01% increase. Autodesk is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Autodesk is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.37. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.89 of its industry.

Meanwhile, ADSK's PEG ratio is currently 0.97. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.06.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ADSK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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