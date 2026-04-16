Autodesk (ADSK) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Autodesk (ADSK) ended the recent trading session at $243.16, demonstrating a +1.6% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.24%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.36%.

The design software company's stock has dropped by 3.69% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.98%.

The upcoming earnings release of Autodesk will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.84, marking a 24.02% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.89 billion, indicating a 16.02% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

ADSK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.38 per share and revenue of $8.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.7% and +13.04%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Autodesk. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Autodesk boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Autodesk is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.33. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.83 for its industry.

It's also important to note that ADSK currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.2. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.09.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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