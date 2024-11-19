AutoCanada Strengthens Finances with Strategic Sale

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) has released an update.

AutoCanada has completed the sale of Okanagan Chrysler to Kot Auto Group, a strategic move aimed at boosting profitability and reducing debt. The sale generated $10 million in cash, which will be used to lower the company’s revolving credit facility. This transaction is expected to enhance AutoCanada’s financial performance by improving its Adjusted EBITDA margin.

