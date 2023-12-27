AutoCanada Receives C$25 Mln Investment From IA Financial To Take 10% Stake

(RTTNews) - AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO), an automobile dealership group, on Wednesday announced that it has received an investment of C$25 million for a 10 percent equity stake from iA Financial Group.

iA Financial Group has invested in the newly created AutoCanada UDLP or UDLP that owns and operates the Online C2C F&I Business.

Further, AutoCanada has announced the purchase of a minority 19.1 percent interest in the Used Digital Division that is owned by AutoCanada UDLP from Paul Antony, the Executive Chairman of the Company, for C$23.9 million in cash.

This investment is funded from the proceeds of the iA investment and C$7.5 million in share units issuable to Paul Antony.

AutoCanada purchased the UDLP Minority Interest consolidating its ownership to 100 percent.

On Wednesday, AutoCanada shares closed at C$21.30, up 0.52% in Toronto.

