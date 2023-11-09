News & Insights

AutoCanada Q3 Net Income Declines; Revenue Up 2.1%

(RTTNews) - AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) reported third quarter net income of C$22.8 million compared to C$32.9 million, prior year, a decrease of 30.6%. Earnings per share was C$0.81, compared to C$1.16. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of C$1.23, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter revenue was C$1.66 billion compared to C$1.62 billion, in the prior year, an increase of 2.1%. Analysts on average had estimated C$1.7 billion in revenue.

The company said consolidated revenue increased as a result of higher new vehicle revenues arising from increased new vehicle sales volumes and higher average selling price per new vehicle.

