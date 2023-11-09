AutoCanada Q3 Net Income Declines; Revenue Up 2.1%

(RTTNews) - AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) reported third quarter net income of C$22.8 million compared to C$32.9 million, prior year, a decrease of 30.6%. Earnings per share was C$0.81, compared to C$1.16. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of C$1.23, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter revenue was C$1.66 billion compared to C$1.62 billion, in the prior year, an increase of 2.1%. Analysts on average had estimated C$1.7 billion in revenue.

The company said consolidated revenue increased as a result of higher new vehicle revenues arising from increased new vehicle sales volumes and higher average selling price per new vehicle.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

