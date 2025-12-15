Markets

AutoCanada Names Fade Bouras COO

December 15, 2025 — 09:34 pm EST

(RTTNews) - AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) announced that it appointed Fade Bouras as Chief Operating Officer, effective January 15, 2026. The company also announced the appointment of John North to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Bouras has more than 22 years of automotive retail experience. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer of HGrégoire, where he led a large, high-volume, multi-location automotive retail platform and oversaw end-to-end operating performance.

Bouras will report to Sam Cochrane, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and will work closely with Mikel Pestrak, Interim President, Dealership Operations, to drive improved performance across the Company's franchised dealership network. In addition, Mr. Bouras will be responsible for overseeing Marketing, Used Car Dealerships, and the Company's Used Vehicle Strategy.

