Autocanada Inc Bottom Line Advances In Q2, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Autocanada Inc (ACQ.TO) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at C$45.228 million, or C$1.75 per share. This compares with C$39.058 million, or C$1.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to C$1.756 billion from C$1.686 billion last year.

Autocanada Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$45.228 Mln. vs. C$39.058 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$1.75 vs. C$1.33 last year. -Analyst Estimate: C$0.85 -Revenue (Q2): C$1.756 Bln vs. C$1.686 Bln last year.

