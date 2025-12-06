AutoCanada (AOCIF) Price Target Decreased by 11.15% to 22.99

The average one-year price target for AutoCanada (OTCPK:AOCIF) has been revised to $22.99 / share. This is a decrease of 11.15% from the prior estimate of $25.88 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.80 to a high of $26.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.56% from the latest reported closing price of $17.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in AutoCanada. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AOCIF is 0.07%, an increase of 9.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.98% to 1,048K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce Value Trust holds 626K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 161K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 107K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares , representing a decrease of 5.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOCIF by 28.34% over the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust holds 46K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 23K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

