AUTO1 Group Reports Revenue Growth In Q2, Confirms FY26 Outlook; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, digital automotive platform AUTO1 Group SE (ATOGF.PK, AG1.F) announced its financial results for the second quarter, reporting strong revenue growth.

The Group sold a total of 240,298 units in the quarter, generating 2,432.1 million euros in revenue, up 23.4 percent from 1,970.6 million euros in the previous year.

Gross profit for the period amounted to 280.7 million euros compared to 231.2 million euros in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 38.4 percent, to 58.6 million euros from last year's 42.3 million euros.

Concurrently, the company confirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, expecting total gross profit of 1.1-1.2 billion euros and adjusted EBITDA of 250-275 million euros.

The company's stock is currently trading at 21.76 euros, down 9.71 percent on the Frankfurt Exchange.

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