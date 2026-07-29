Markets

AUTO1 Group Reports Revenue Growth In Q2, Confirms FY26 Outlook; Stock Down

July 29, 2026 — 06:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, digital automotive platform AUTO1 Group SE (ATOGF.PK, AG1.F) announced its financial results for the second quarter, reporting strong revenue growth.

The Group sold a total of 240,298 units in the quarter, generating 2,432.1 million euros in revenue, up 23.4 percent from 1,970.6 million euros in the previous year.

Gross profit for the period amounted to 280.7 million euros compared to 231.2 million euros in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 38.4 percent, to 58.6 million euros from last year's 42.3 million euros.

Concurrently, the company confirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, expecting total gross profit of 1.1-1.2 billion euros and adjusted EBITDA of 250-275 million euros.

The company's stock is currently trading at 21.76 euros, down 9.71 percent on the Frankfurt Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.