Auto1 Group price target raised to EUR 18.80 from EUR 17.10 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Marcus Diebel raised the firm’s price target on Auto1 Group (ATOGF) to EUR 18.80 from EUR 17.10 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.

