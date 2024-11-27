Auto1 Group price target raised to EUR 17.10 from EUR 12.10 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Auto1 Group (ATOGF) to EUR 17.10 from EUR 12.10 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ATOGF:
- Auto1 Group price target raised to EUR 12.30 from EUR 12 at Citi
- Auto1 Group price target raised to EUR 12.10 from EUR 8.90 at JPMorgan
- Auto1 Group price target raised to EUR 12 from EUR 11 at Deutsche Bank
- AUTO1 Group SE (ATOGF) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.