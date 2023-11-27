Auto Trader Group Plc - ADR (ATDRY) Price Target Increased by 8.30% to 2.26

The average one-year price target for Auto Trader Group Plc - ADR (OTC:ATDRY) has been revised to 2.26 / share. This is an increase of 8.30% from the prior estimate of 2.08 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.75 to a high of 2.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.94% from the latest reported closing price of 2.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Auto Trader Group Plc - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATDRY is 0.19%, a decrease of 9.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 35.72% to 828K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ativo Capital Management holds 528K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 535K shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATDRY by 2.89% over the last quarter.

SYSTM Wealth Solutions holds 220K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 41K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 7.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATDRY by 9.44% over the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 17K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATDRY by 1.34% over the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 12K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 9.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATDRY by 30.06% over the last quarter.

