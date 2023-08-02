Auto Trader Group Plc - ADR (ATDRY) Price Target Increased by 6.50% to 2.16

The average one-year price target for Auto Trader Group Plc - ADR (OTC:ATDRY) has been revised to 2.16 / share. This is an increase of 6.50% from the prior estimate of 2.03 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.50 to a high of 2.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.38% from the latest reported closing price of 2.02 / share.

Auto Trader Group Plc - ADR Declares $0.02 Dividend

On June 1, 2023 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.03 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 25, 2023 will receive the payment on October 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

At the current share price of $2.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.74%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Auto Trader Group Plc - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATDRY is 0.22%, a decrease of 41.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.46% to 887K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ativo Capital Management holds 568K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 605K shares, representing a decrease of 6.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATDRY by 11.99% over the last quarter.

SYSTM Wealth Solutions holds 222K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Old Mission Capital holds 56K shares.

First Horizon Advisors holds 16K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATDRY by 23.14% over the last quarter.

Old National Bancorp holds 15K shares.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.