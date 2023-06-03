Auto Trader Group Plc - ADR (ATDRY) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Auto Trader Group Plc - ADR said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.03 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of August 24, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of August 25, 2023 will receive the payment on October 6, 2023.

At the current share price of $1.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.87%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Auto Trader Group Plc - ADR. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATDRY is 0.22%, a decrease of 41.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.59% to 889K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.36% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Auto Trader Group Plc - ADR is 2.03. The forecasts range from a low of 1.25 to a high of $2.47. The average price target represents an increase of 8.36% from its latest reported closing price of 1.88.

The projected annual revenue for Auto Trader Group Plc - ADR is 546MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.28.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ativo Capital Management holds 568K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 605K shares, representing a decrease of 6.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATDRY by 11.99% over the last quarter.

SYSTM Wealth Solutions holds 222K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Old Mission Capital holds 56K shares.

First Horizon Advisors holds 16K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATDRY by 51.22% over the last quarter.

Old National Bancorp holds 15K shares.

