Auto Trader Executes Strategic Share Buyback Plan

Auto Trader (GB:AUTO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Auto Trader Group has repurchased 335,000 of its own shares at an average price of 833.6651 pence per share, as part of its ongoing buyback program. This move is aimed at reducing the number of shares in circulation, potentially boosting the company’s earnings per share. Following this transaction, Auto Trader holds nearly 5 million shares in treasury, with over 892 million shares remaining in issue, impacting shareholder voting rights.

For further insights into GB:AUTO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.