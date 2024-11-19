News & Insights

Auto Trader Executes Share Buyback Program

November 19, 2024 — 12:37 pm EST

Auto Trader (GB:AUTO) has released an update.

Auto Trader Group has repurchased 345,000 of its own shares through Merrill Lynch International at an average price of 800.9719 pence per share, as part of its share buyback program. This transaction reduces the company’s total voting rights to 893,037,942, which could impact shareholder interest calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

