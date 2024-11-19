Auto Trader Executes Share Buyback Program

Auto Trader (GB:AUTO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Auto Trader Group has repurchased 345,000 of its own shares through Merrill Lynch International at an average price of 800.9719 pence per share, as part of its share buyback program. This transaction reduces the company’s total voting rights to 893,037,942, which could impact shareholder interest calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further insights into GB:AUTO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.