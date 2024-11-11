Auto Trader Executes Share Buyback Program

Auto Trader (GB:AUTO) has released an update.

Auto Trader Group plc recently acquired 360,000 of its own shares at an average price of 789.9265 pence per share as part of a share buyback program. This move reduces the total number of shares available on the market, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares and reflecting the company’s confidence in its financial health.

For further insights into GB:AUTO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.