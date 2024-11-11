News & Insights

Auto Trader Executes Share Buyback Program

Auto Trader (GB:AUTO) has released an update.

Auto Trader Group plc recently acquired 360,000 of its own shares at an average price of 789.9265 pence per share as part of a share buyback program. This move reduces the total number of shares available on the market, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares and reflecting the company’s confidence in its financial health.

