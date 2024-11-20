Auto Trader Executes Share Buyback, Boosts Market Confidence

Auto Trader (GB:AUTO) has released an update.

Auto Trader Group plc has repurchased 340,000 of its own shares for cancellation at an average price of 801.1296 pence per share. This move, executed through Merrill Lynch International, adjusts the total number of voting rights to 892,697,942, potentially impacting shareholder interests. Investors may find this buyback significant as it reflects the company’s confidence in its current market valuation.

