News & Insights

Stocks

Auto Trader Executes Major Share Buyback

May 23, 2024 — 12:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Auto Trader (GB:AUTO) has released an update.

Auto Trader Group plc has reported a substantial repurchase of its own shares on May 23, 2024, buying back 124,000 shares at prices ranging from 745 to 753.8 pence per share. Following the transaction, the total number of shares in issue stands at 903,009,190, with 4,851,832 held in treasury, affecting the total voting rights which now amount to 898,157,358. The share buyback was conducted through Merrill Lynch International as part of the company’s buyback programme.

For further insights into GB:AUTO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.