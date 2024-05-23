Auto Trader Executes Major Share Buyback

Auto Trader (GB:AUTO) has released an update.

Auto Trader Group plc has reported a substantial repurchase of its own shares on May 23, 2024, buying back 124,000 shares at prices ranging from 745 to 753.8 pence per share. Following the transaction, the total number of shares in issue stands at 903,009,190, with 4,851,832 held in treasury, affecting the total voting rights which now amount to 898,157,358. The share buyback was conducted through Merrill Lynch International as part of the company’s buyback programme.

For further insights into GB:AUTO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.