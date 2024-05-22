Auto Trader Executes Major Share Buyback

Auto Trader (GB:AUTO) has released an update.

Auto Trader Group plc has actively bought back 150,000 of its own shares for cancellation, fluctuating between 728.0000p and 744.4000p per share, which affects the voting rights and share value for stakeholders. The buyback, executed through Merrill Lynch International, is part of the company’s strategy to manage capital and possibly return value to shareholders. Following the transaction, Auto Trader’s issued share capital consists of 903,133,190 shares with 898,281,358 total voting rights.

